Should You Build a Mobile App (Lotties)

Had lots of fun making the lottie animations for our newest side project, shouldyoumakeamobile.app. We made the site for those unsure whether or not they need to build a mobile app. (Spoiler alert: the answer is, in most cases, probably not.)

These trigger when you interact with the checklist section. Check them out in action here!

Posted on May 7, 2021
