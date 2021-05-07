Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flavio T. Schirmer

Chrismon of St. Ambrose Posters ☧

Chrismon of St. Ambrose Posters ☧ catholic mysticism symbolism contrast christianity simple clean posters king god jesus cross symbol poster collection poster saint
  1. saint-ambrose-cover.png
  2. saint-ambrose-v2.png
  3. saint-ambrose-v1.png
  4. saints-posters-v4.png
  5. st-chi-ro.png

☧ Chi-Ro Poster Collection
Chrismon of St. Ambrose

the monogram of Christ, placed between the initial and the final letters of the greek alphabet: Alpha and Omega, the beginning and end of all things.

See the Behance Project |

flaviofts.com | Behance | Twitter | LinkedIn

Designer and Strategist.

