ANIMAL

ANIMAL character design flat vector color palette jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
No commissioned, not rejected, this is only a quick garavato to finish the line of posts, also a pressure valve, one of this illustration to detox from all the work I’ve been doing this last weeks, that’s it, enjoy it if you enjoy it. So, how are you doing? 😎

