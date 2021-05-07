Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carolina Hurtado

Event Card

Carolina Hurtado
Carolina Hurtado
Event Card gray yellow blur figma ux ui design
I design the cards for the events we organized as part of the WCPP community.

I create this one using the blurred cover of the book of the speaker "101 Random UX Tips", I make it blur because I don´t want to compete with the information about the event.

I design it on Figma with plugins like Blobs and Remove BG.
I use white to keep it simple, and black for typography because I find it easy to read information, it´s easy to scan at the first impression in my opinion.

I also use the Pantone colors of the year 2021 Illuminating 13-0647, and Ultimate Gray 17-5104.

And the join us button, remind me of the buttons in the vintage games

Posted on May 7, 2021
Carolina Hurtado
Carolina Hurtado

