Event Card

I design the cards for the events we organized as part of the WCPP community.
I create this one using the blurred cover of the book of the speaker "101 Random UX Tips", I make it blur because I don´t want to compete with the information about the event.
I design it on Figma with plugins like Blobs and Remove BG.
I use white to keep it simple, and black for typography because I find it easy to read information, it´s easy to scan at the first impression in my opinion.
I also use the Pantone colors of the year 2021 Illuminating 13-0647, and Ultimate Gray 17-5104.
And the join us button, remind me of the buttons in the vintage games