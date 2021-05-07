Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #041

Daily UI #041 dailyui041 daily ui 041 apple watch workout workout app daily 100 challenge design ui dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
This is a workout app that is stretch-goal based, with the ultimate goal being traversing the circumference of the earth. The inspiration for this was the app Cakewalk, which casually pressures you to go for a walk. But yeah! In addition to the app itself, you have an accompanying Watch app, showing simply your daily progress as well as your overall progress.

