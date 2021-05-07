Daily UI #041

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a workout app that is stretch-goal based, with the ultimate goal being traversing the circumference of the earth. The inspiration for this was the app Cakewalk, which casually pressures you to go for a walk. But yeah! In addition to the app itself, you have an accompanying Watch app, showing simply your daily progress as well as your overall progress.