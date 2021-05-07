Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ROKAYA

Showcase | Attend App

ROKAYA
ROKAYA
  • Save
Showcase | Attend App showcase mockups mobile ui mobile app design rokaya ridesharing nepali app ux design ui design food app ride attend app ui ux
Download color palette

👋 Hello! Guys
🇳🇵 🇳🇵
Mobile App User Interface Design
Attend as a digital platform provides ubiquitous services at your fingertips.

Press L to like &
Please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.

Let's talk about your project
📩 kapilrokaya2011@gmail.com

Follow me on
Instagram

Attend ride apps by rokaya still 2x
Rebound of
Onboarding Screen | Attend Apps
By ROKAYA
ROKAYA
ROKAYA

More by ROKAYA

View profile
    • Like