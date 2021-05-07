Unikslo home

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Today I want to share a airy and minimalism design
Hope you will enjoy it as I enjoyed it during the artistic process. Feel free to share with me your thoughts.💬
Typography:
Arial Hebrew Scholar