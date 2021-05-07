Mohammad Fahim

MOBILE App UI mobile app mobile ui modern design designs clean trendy model creative typography illustration ecommerce app eco designer design ui ux ux uidesign uiux ui design ui
Not to mention the first time this is my first mobile app UI. The name of my app is EcoBin. The digital dustbin app through which you can get the dustbin wherever you use the app. Whatever you can spend. You have to make some changes in this app. I have made some changes in the first time then I made it. Something more needs to change. Thanks.

