Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Not to mention the first time this is my first mobile app UI. The name of my app is EcoBin. The digital dustbin app through which you can get the dustbin wherever you use the app. Whatever you can spend. You have to make some changes in this app. I have made some changes in the first time then I made it. Something more needs to change. Thanks.