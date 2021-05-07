Trending designs to inspire you
The AXÉ CAPOEIRA GUADALAJARA headquarters approached in search of an identifier that would distinguish them from the other headquarters of the international AXÉ CAPOEIRA GROUP. The objective was to maintain a certain familiarity with the main headquarters and at the same time to differentiate itself from the others.