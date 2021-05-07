Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaun

Trident Values logo

Shaun
Shaun
  • Save
Trident Values logo branding logo typography icon design
Download color palette

Design Brief: “The competition is to design a main
logo to emphasize the new rewards and recognition program Trident Values – Back to Basics, and also logos for the 3 tiers. The logos must work in harmony with each other and stand alone.”
My process: sketch, inspire, walk in forest, think, design. Repeat.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Shaun
Shaun

More by Shaun

View profile
    • Like