Trident Values logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design Brief: “The competition is to design a main
logo to emphasize the new rewards and recognition program Trident Values – Back to Basics, and also logos for the 3 tiers. The logos must work in harmony with each other and stand alone.”
My process: sketch, inspire, walk in forest, think, design. Repeat.