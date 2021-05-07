Fineedom Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo was created for the Fineedom finance brand and blog. Working with founder's starting idea of a dove, I created a logo that evokes an origami dove folded from a dollar bill. To me, this logo means that financial freedom can be achieved through small, workable steps, like each fold in the dove.