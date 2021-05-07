Fineedom Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This logo was created for the Fineedom finance brand and blog. Working with founder's starting idea of a dove, I created a logo that evokes an origami dove folded from a dollar bill. To me, this logo means that financial freedom can be achieved through small, workable steps, like each fold in the dove.

Posted on May 7, 2021
