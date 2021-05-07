Ben Fryc

The Cosmonaut

The Cosmonaut cinema4d octane c4d alien spaceship dramatic cosmonaut sci-fi scifi space lighting illustration moon astronaut 3dart 3d
Here is a close look at the Cosmonaut from my upcoming short "Icarus Gate". Put together this quick render after playing Returnal on PS5 a lot. Those who have played it will get the reference :) Check out the attachment for the 2X version.

Drop a like if you dig! Thanks gang!

