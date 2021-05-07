Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aakif Iqbal

Moveit App 🚚 - (Driver End Screens)

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
  • Save
Moveit App 🚚 - (Driver End Screens) bookingapp minimalist uiuxdesigner appdesigner app design minimal design uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Download color palette

Hello Everyone ✋✋

Take a look at a Driver End Screens design for Moveit App (Intracity logistics platform). I tried to make it look minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

Thanks !!
.
.
Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/aakif.dev
.
.
Have a project idea?
I am available for new projects
Contact: aakif.bhatti157@gmail.com

26e555ed6da2a8509601f9ad07bb431c
Rebound of
Moveit App 🚚
By Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal

More by Aakif Iqbal

View profile
    • Like