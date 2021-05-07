Moveit App 🚚 - (Driver End Screens)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone ✋✋
Take a look at a Driver End Screens design for Moveit App (Intracity logistics platform). I tried to make it look minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thanks !!
.
.
Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/aakif.dev
.
.
Have a project idea?
I am available for new projects
Contact: aakif.bhatti157@gmail.com