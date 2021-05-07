Aurora borealis in the Arctic

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, friends!
I wrote and illustrated a children's book "Travel to the Arctic" This is a fascinating picture book, in which Grandfather told his grandchildren an amazing story about his and grandmother's adventures in the Arctic. This is an illustration of how they first saw aurora borealis)
Take a look at the book, here's more!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08WHQXT59