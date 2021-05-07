Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tetiana Elert

Aurora borealis in the Arctic

Tetiana Elert
Tetiana Elert
  • Save
Aurora borealis in the Arctic graphic deer arctic fox artwork magic aurora borealis arctic childrens book childrens illustration vector art illustration
Download color palette

Hello, friends!
I wrote and illustrated a children's book "Travel to the Arctic" This is a fascinating picture book, in which Grandfather told his grandchildren an amazing story about his and grandmother's adventures in the Arctic. This is an illustration of how they first saw aurora borealis)
Take a look at the book, here's more!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08WHQXT59

Tetiana Elert
Tetiana Elert

More by Tetiana Elert

View profile
    • Like