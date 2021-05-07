Brett Nicholson

Cinco de Mayo on Main

Cinco de Mayo on Main speedway indianapolis indycar mexico racing vector cinco on main block party mission foods mission cinco de mayo event logo typogaphy illustration identity branding logo
Event logo for Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods.

Mission Foods, the Town of Speedway, Arrow McLaren SP, INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrated Cinco De Mayo and kicked off the Month of May with a street festival to celebrate the community! Local organizations, Hispanic artists and Speedway businesses lined Main Street to welcome community members to partake in the festivities.

