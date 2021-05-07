Walking men

Trending designs to inspire you
Going with the flow
Last few days I was working on this illustration for one of my travel app projects. I really loved the W.I.P and want to share it with you all.
Please share feedback on how I can improve the colour.
Lots of love and Pixels ✦