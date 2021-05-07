Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Walking men

Walking men uidesigner boy illustrator dress noise clouds explorer trending interaction design visual art artwork yellow city building walking headphones warmcolors mist men illustraion
Going with the flow

Last few days I was working on this illustration for one of my travel app projects. I really loved the W.I.P and want to share it with you all.

Please share feedback on how I can improve the colour.

Lots of love and Pixels ✦

