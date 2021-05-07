Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kibriya Sabbir

Fashion Minimalist - Clothing Monogram Logo Design

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir
  • Save
Fashion Minimalist - Clothing Monogram Logo Design fitness club fitness logo clothing logo clothing brand gym logo gym fashion brand fashion fashion app symbol latter logo logotype minimalism wordmark logo modern logo typography minimal minimalist brand identity branding
Download color palette

Fashion Minimalist - Clothing Monogram Logo Design. The design process using the letterVZN. The client was very happy about this work. Please check out the link in below.

I hope you will like this. Please leave a comment. What you think about this work.
Need freelance work?
Contact me:
_____________________
Email: Infokibriyasabbir@gmail.com
Skype: live:.cid.601b84e3be73fa15
WhatsApp: +8801644276478
_______________________________

Logo Pricing

Follow me
_______________________________
Behance Twitter
Instagram
Thank you so much.

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir

More by Kibriya Sabbir

View profile
    • Like