What's cookin' y'all? It's me again ⚡

Snapper is a geographic data processing tool built by the lovely folks over at Transport for Cairo. This tool is part of a larger suite called RouteLab.

Snapper was originally an Electron desktop app; an offline GeoJSON data editor. In its early days, it simply took raw GPS data, and transformed it to conform with a roadmap network imported from Open Street Maps.

In this revamp, we've ported it back to the web and it is now bundled with RouteLab. With that, you get a direct link to your project's database so you can validate traces as they arrive.

Since speed was the name of the game, we also added support for Graphhopper (both routing & map matching! How exciting! 🤩), and our map is now powered by WebGL2!

Proud to be responsible for the re-design and development of Snapper's Frontend experience.

Battle-tested on metropolitan region projects in Cairo - Egypt, Kampala - Uganda, and many others.

Cheers! ✌