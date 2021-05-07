Power Forged Fitness

Arkane Creative

The idea was the use of the name in its truest form. Power as in strong, using effort to harness power and Forged meaning shape of your body changing using this fitness equipment at home. The direction is really for a male audience in that 20-55 range that is shown with the colours of the logo and imagery throughout. The fun part after the identity was the icon itself which the F is in with the P in a hidden fashion. Very simple and clean and yet a strong mark.

