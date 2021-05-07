Brian Burge

May the 4th be with you.

May the 4th be with you. illustration minimalistic maythe4thbewithyou starwars
  1. Mandalorian.png
  2. TheDude.png
  3. Yoda_half.png
  4. Yoda_full.png

Simplified illustrations to celebrate May the 4th.

I made a few versions of these, but I wanted to simplify the illustrations and keep the style consistant.

I think this is one of my favorite things to do. It's so nice revisiting older work and boiling it down to the core.

Posted on May 7, 2021
