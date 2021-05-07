May the 4th be with you.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Simplified illustrations to celebrate May the 4th.
I made a few versions of these, but I wanted to simplify the illustrations and keep the style consistant.
I think this is one of my favorite things to do. It's so nice revisiting older work and boiling it down to the core.