RouteLab Observer Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What's up y'all it's Bishoy ⚡
Observer is a public transport data collection tool built by Transport for Cairo. This tool is part of a larger suite called RouteLab.
This dashboard helps us monitor our researcher performance, ensure our project's survey targets are being met, and provides each stakeholder with relevant metrics.
Proud to be responsible for the design and development of Observer's Frontend experience.
Battle-tested on metropolitan region projects in Cairo - Egypt, Kampala - Uganda, and many others.
Cheers! ✌