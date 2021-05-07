Bishoy Maher

RouteLab Observer Dashboard

Bishoy Maher
Bishoy Maher
  • Save
RouteLab Observer Dashboard geographic webapp dashboard ui reactjs web ux
Download color palette

What's up y'all it's Bishoy ⚡

Observer is a public transport data collection tool built by Transport for Cairo. This tool is part of a larger suite called RouteLab.

This dashboard helps us monitor our researcher performance, ensure our project's survey targets are being met, and provides each stakeholder with relevant metrics.

Proud to be responsible for the design and development of Observer's Frontend experience.

Battle-tested on metropolitan region projects in Cairo - Egypt, Kampala - Uganda, and many others.

Cheers! ✌

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Bishoy Maher
Bishoy Maher

More by Bishoy Maher

View profile
    • Like