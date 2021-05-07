Flat Design Character Holding The Tablet, Portrait - Avatar

Trending designs to inspire you
DAY 31 / Record The Moment
Everything can become an art. Turn on the selfie mode hit the record button, and you got peace of art.
So there are no excuses. You already have everything you need.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
Flat Design Character Holding The Tablet, Clean and Minimal Portrait - Avatar