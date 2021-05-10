Ted Kulakevich
Land & Brand Branding
We launched a new YouTube series called Land & Brand. If you haven't seen it yet check out our Youtube. The idea is we pick a random location in the world and rebrand a company live. Catch us next Friday: Youtube

Posted on May 10, 2021
