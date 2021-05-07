Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gosh Rumyantsev

Adidas Concept Web-Shop

Gosh Rumyantsev
Gosh Rumyantsev
  • Save
Adidas Concept Web-Shop flat website design minimal typography ux uidesign ui design ui ux uiux ui website design web design webdesign web
Download color palette

In the spring of last year, I had already done a work on a similar topic, but a year later I wanted to redo it and in the end this is what happened. He did not go away from the topic and also put ultraboost into work, as before.

Gosh Rumyantsev
Gosh Rumyantsev
Like