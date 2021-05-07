Giovana Girardi

Daily UI #033 - Customize Product

Giovana Girardi
Giovana Girardi
  • Save
Daily UI #033 - Customize Product dailyui 033 daily ui 033 shopping shopping app shop customized customize product customize store app shoes store shoes daily app daily ui challenge ux daily ui ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Daily UI #033 - Customize Product

Customize Product for a shoe's store app.

Photo Credit:
https://unsplash.com/photos/KStSiM1UvPw

Tell me what you think :)

Giovana Girardi
Giovana Girardi

More by Giovana Girardi

View profile
    • Like