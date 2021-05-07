ianmikraz

A5 Bifold Mockup Preview Cover

A5 Bifold Mockup Preview Cover
This item is suitable to showcase your designs professionally in a realistic 3D display. You can replace the design easily and quickly using smart-object features. Available in PSD Photoshop format with smart-object features to help you replace the current designs with your own within seconds.

Features :
Changeable background-color
3000x2000 px size
300 dpi
Easy to use with Smart-Objects
PDF help guide

Photos used in the preview are not included, itís just for illustration purpose only.

Thank you.

Posted on May 7, 2021
