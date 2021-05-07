Arup Sarkar

humTdumT

Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar
  • Save
humTdumT minimal typography branding uiux logo ddsign logo
Download color palette

the logo is about an online grocery store, it primarily focuses on fresh, healthy food for the family. I tried to keep things simple but creative. While shopping in grocery stores we carry baskets, so I decided to design the letter "d" & "u" in the shape of a basket with some green leaf to represent fresh and healthy vegetables.
I am new to this field, your suggestions and feedback will be helpful for me.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar

More by Arup Sarkar

View profile
    • Like