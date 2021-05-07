Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Boots Poster (1/2)

Boots Poster (1/2) breakout escape room escape print poster kansas city cleats soccer shoe boot boots adidas illustration
The top half of a boots poster for Matchday Mayhem, Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring Sporting KC.

This poster is a part of a puzzle, connecting the players (some Sporting KC legends, some fake) to a collection of boots within the room.

