Boots Poster (1/2)

The top half of a boots poster for Matchday Mayhem, Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring Sporting KC.
This poster is a part of a puzzle, connecting the players (some Sporting KC legends, some fake) to a collection of boots within the room.