Octavo Designs

Mid-Atlantic Milk & Meat Cooperative Logo

Octavo Designs
Octavo Designs
  • Save
Mid-Atlantic Milk & Meat Cooperative Logo cooperative regional atlantic traditional seal pitchfork steer cow farmer meat milk farm green clean orange illustration design vector logo branding
Download color palette

Thrilled to share this new logo design for the Mid-Atlantic Milk & Meat Cooperative. The mark features key elements including a steer, milk glass, farmer, and meadow to symbolize both the rich and diverse agricultural economy of the Mid-Atlantic region and the dairy and meat products that the cooperative covers.

Octavo Designs
Octavo Designs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Octavo Designs

View profile
    • Like