Mid-Atlantic Milk & Meat Cooperative Logo

Thrilled to share this new logo design for the Mid-Atlantic Milk & Meat Cooperative. The mark features key elements including a steer, milk glass, farmer, and meadow to symbolize both the rich and diverse agricultural economy of the Mid-Atlantic region and the dairy and meat products that the cooperative covers.