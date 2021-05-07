fincify. | Crypto Wallet Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Moving on to the next page of fincify. which is Crypto Wallet Dashboard. I tried to create a concept where the user would be able to create a budgeting plan within the app which the source of it will be from the blockchain itself.
What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box