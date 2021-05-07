fincify. | Crypto Wallet Dashboard

Hello Dribbblers!

Moving on to the next page of fincify. which is Crypto Wallet Dashboard. I tried to create a concept where the user would be able to create a budgeting plan within the app which the source of it will be from the blockchain itself.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box