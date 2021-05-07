Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rassed Wala app branding prototype uidesign ui
An app to store your bills/receipts with reminders about upcoming services and expiring warranties.

Check out the project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118209633/Raseed-Wala-UI-Design

Posted on May 7, 2021
