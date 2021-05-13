Emy Lascan

Banking SaaS Design

Banking SaaS Design ui ux webdesign website saas website saas design saas landing page saas app online banking design fintech bank finance credit card landing page visual identity webflow financial bank card
  1. Banking SaaS Design.png
  2. Banking SaaS Design2.png
  3. Banking SaaS Design3.png
  4. Cover.png

Hey friends!

Hope your week is going well. This is a new design exploration for a fintech company where they try to be more friendly, clean, and minimal.

Looking forward to seeing your comment feedback.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

I create unique experiences for your online brand
