Banking SaaS Design

Hey friends!
Hope your week is going well. This is a new design exploration for a fintech company where they try to be more friendly, clean, and minimal.
Looking forward to seeing your comment feedback.
************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
***
Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works