Wireframe For a Portfolio

Wireframe For a Portfolio wireframe portfolio web design ui
Designed my first wireframe, it's not that good. It's just the beginning, so i would love to hear some feedback's from the seniors.

Just take a look -
https://www.figma.com/proto/LGaokVZc6J9dWJGCnLgq4L/Portfolio-wireframe?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=1%3A3&viewport=277%2C218%2C0.17817814648151398&scaling=contain

Posted on May 7, 2021
