Consignity Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Webdesign for Consignity, a French digital services company.
I worked on the company's showcase site, from graphic design (mock-ups, graphic guidelines) to the development of the website: https://consignity.fr
Project realized in full autonomy.
Made with Affinity Designer
⌨️ 🟥