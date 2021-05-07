Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaël Gustin-Hiron

Consignity Website Design

Consignity Website Design red affinitydesigner branding ui design skew guidelines company branding webdesign website
Webdesign for Consignity, a French digital services company.

I worked on the company's showcase site, from graphic design (mock-ups, graphic guidelines) to the development of the website: https://consignity.fr
Project realized in full autonomy.

Made with Affinity Designer

