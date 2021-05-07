Novatype digital foundry hero animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Digital foundries are the places where fonts live and show their best features. Novatype is an independent type foundry from Portugal with a tiny but amazing catalogue.
Take a look at https://novatypefoundry.com/ and let us know if you have any comment :)