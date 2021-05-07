Grocery App & Supermarket App

QR market app provides vegetables, fruit and snacks that can be ordered directly through the application. Happy shopping.

.

Available for job inquiries

Let's talk: sitikhairaninasution31@gmail.com

-----------------------

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow Instagram @nasutionb_

to see my designs and photos.

.

#mobile #marketapp #groceryapp #redesign #uiuxsupply #uisupply #uibucket #uxchoice #theuiuxcollective #dailyinterface #appinterface #uidesign #dailyui #uxui #appdesign #designconcept #uitrends #uiinspiration #dribbblesub #dribbble #uiux #dailyui #uiuxsupply #ui_gradient #uiuxcenter #uiuxbunker #uisquirell #uxbrainly #marketplace