Special Offer - UI Design

Special Offer - UI Design dailyui uiux ui macintosh classic retro vintage product apple poster flyer offer special offer
Hi guys, today I tried to design a special offer poster for the launch of a Macintosh
(100 Days UI Challenge #035)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

