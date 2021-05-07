MLS St. Louis Rebrand

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Mockup for the St.Louis MLS team that the city is getting in the 2023 year. The main theme behind this was to show the symbols that help define and shape the city of St. Louis. St.Louis City SC isn't the most creative in the world so I wanted to have a little fun with it. DISCLAIMER: I finished this before the logo was announced so everything is original