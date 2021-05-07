Lukecocographics

MLS St. Louis Rebrand

MLS St. Louis Rebrand river arch football logo soccer logo modern clean design logo brand stl st. louis football soccer
A Mockup for the St.Louis MLS team that the city is getting in the 2023 year. The main theme behind this was to show the symbols that help define and shape the city of St. Louis. St.Louis City SC isn't the most creative in the world so I wanted to have a little fun with it. DISCLAIMER: I finished this before the logo was announced so everything is original

