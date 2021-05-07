Helen Zharko

Healthcare dashboard

Healthcare dashboard
The main goal is to help doctors work efficiently and keep track of their appointment plans. It is also very useful to track customer feedback after the visit to work more efficiently

Posted on May 7, 2021
