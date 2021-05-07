Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Pageot

Player - Music streaming app

Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
Hire Me
  • Save
Player - Music streaming app player ui music app player application app design app music ui
Download color palette

Redesign of a music streaming application for a French company.
Player 👀

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

🐦 Twitter
💼 Linkedin
🌍 Personal Website

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
These are some things I've designed. 👀
Hire Me

More by Thomas Pageot

View profile
    • Like