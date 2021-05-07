fincify. | Dashboard on Mobile Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Extending the previous shot about fincify.
This time I'll share a little sneak peek on how the dashboard that I'm already created before would be on mobile screen or responsive view.
A simple constraints adjustment here and there, Re-scaling some of the fonts and components. Voila, we have our responsive view of the dashboard.
Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box