fincify. | Navigation Bar Variants

Hello Dribbblers!
Today I'd love to share with you some of the navigation bar for fincify. Finance Dashboard UI Kit that I'm currently working on.
In this first iteration I try to cover every variants or case needed as many as I can think of.
Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box