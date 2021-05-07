Edegar Junior

Alessandra Linzmeyer - Fisioterapeuta

Edegar Junior
Edegar Junior
  • Save
Alessandra Linzmeyer - Fisioterapeuta monogram brand visual signature graphic design logo branding design identity graphic design logotype branding physiotherapy
Download color palette

Branding elaborated for a brazilian physiotherapist Alessandra Linzmeyer. The main concept is movement! Our bodies are made for move, this logotype was based on movement.

Edegar Junior
Edegar Junior

More by Edegar Junior

View profile
    • Like