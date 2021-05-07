Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Voroblevskyi

Glassmorphic Music Player Concept

Yurii Voroblevskyi
Yurii Voroblevskyi
  • Save
Glassmorphic Music Player Concept figma music app 3d blur trend mobile mobile ui player music player music ui design ui frosted frosted glass glass glassmorphism concept concept design clean
Download color palette

I love working on a glassmorphic design and am excited to share my latest music player concept with you all!

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you like it.

Yurii Voroblevskyi
Yurii Voroblevskyi

More by Yurii Voroblevskyi

View profile
    • Like