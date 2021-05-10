Beer bible germany map

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A series of maps, infographics and other illustrations were created for the third edition of a 'Beer Bible', published by Workman Publishing.
This is the second book I have worked with them for.
Watch this space for an indepth case study on my website.