Orezi Mena

GTBank Mobile App - Improved User Experience

Orezi Mena
Orezi Mena
  • Save
GTBank Mobile App - Improved User Experience case mockup case study ui ux design branding app ui app design
Download color palette

This is a proposed improved design to an existing design of the GTBank App

View Case Study
https://www.notion.so/Improved-Customer-Experience-GT-Bank-App-03317fb0289f428daf5a5e5a75b29649

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Orezi Mena
Orezi Mena

More by Orezi Mena

View profile
    • Like