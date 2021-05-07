Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
itDiffers

Minimalist Modern Cow Logo

itDiffers
itDiffers
  • Save
Minimalist Modern Cow Logo dairy modern logo minimalist bull cow
Download color palette

This Minimalist Modern Cow logo has been created from perfect geometrical shapes, it shows a cow or bull head with horns. Simple and powerful design which will be suitable for all kind of businesses, farms, restaurants or pubs, as well as dairy products manufacturers.

This logo is FOR SALE!

Photo by Jez Timms.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
itDiffers
itDiffers

More by itDiffers

View profile
    • Like