This Minimalist Modern Cow logo has been created from perfect geometrical shapes, it shows a cow or bull head with horns. Simple and powerful design which will be suitable for all kind of businesses, farms, restaurants or pubs, as well as dairy products manufacturers.
This logo is FOR SALE!
Photo by Jez Timms.