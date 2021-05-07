CalliKnight / Behance project

Trending designs to inspire you
A snippet from my project on behance. The project is called "Calligraphy & burnout". In it I have collected works made after a long creative crisis. Made them in a month :) And I'm extremely glad that it seems to be over!
I would love your rating and comment!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118807899/Calligraphy-Burnout