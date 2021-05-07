Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Platform Online Learning - User Persona

I created a user persona based on a user interview that I have done for my Day-9 daily task in Sanbercode Bootcamp.

Recreated Xtensio User Persona template

Tools: Figma

