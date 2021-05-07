Thomas Pageot

404 page redesign - Universal Music France

Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Redesign of the official website of Universal Music France
404 page 👀

(You can also turn on the sound 😉)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

🐦 Twitter
💼 Linkedin
🌍 Personal Website

Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
These are some things I've designed. 👀
Hire Me

More by Thomas Pageot

View profile
    • Like